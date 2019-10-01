Horizon Global (HZN) Reaches $3.54 After 6.00% Down Move; Seaspine Holdings (SPNE) Shorts Increased By 10%

Seaspine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) had an increase of 10% in short interest. SPNE’s SI was 102,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10% from 93,000 shares previously. With 60,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Seaspine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s short sellers to cover SPNE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 40,676 shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) has risen 3.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNE News: 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 11/05/2018 – SEASPINE IN EQUITY DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR UP TO $50M COMMON SHRS; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Rev $33.2M; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $135 MLN TO $139 MLN; 07/03/2018 SeaSpine to Participate in the 38th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPNE); 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 2.5 TO 5.5 PCT

The stock of Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 72,313 shares traded. Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) has declined 9.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HZN News: 12/03/2018 Horizon Global Announces the Appointment of David Roberts and Maximiliane Straub to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL: JAMES TINDELL NAMED INTERIM PRESIDENT, AMERICAS; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL CORP – APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS BOARD’S ACCEPTANCE OF MARK ZEFFIRO’S RESIGNATION FROM HIS EXECUTIVE POSITIONS AND AS A DIRECTOR; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL NAMES CARL BIZON INTERIM PRESIDENT & CEO; 13/04/2018 – CMA GIVES NOTICE ON HORIZON GLOBAL, BRINK INTL DEAL; 10/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL CORP-IN CONNECTION WITH MARK ZEFFIRO’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR OF CO, BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global Board of Directors Appoints Carl Bizon, Current President of Horizon Global Americas, Interim President and Chie; 13/04/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF IT IS OR MAY BE CASE THAT DEAL BETWEEN HORIZON GLOBAL AND BRING INTL WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION; 03/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL CORP HZN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.01, REV VIEW $956.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Horizon GlobalThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $89.64 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $3.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HZN worth $5.38M less.

More notable recent Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Horizon Global (HZN) Board of Directors Appoints Terrence G. Gohl as CEO – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Horizon Global Completes Sale of Asia Pacific Business Segment – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Horizon Global’s Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Horizon Global addresses NYSE continued listing standards – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Global (HZN) Announces NYSE Acceptance of Continued Listing Compliance Plan – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, makes, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. The company has market cap of $89.64 million. It operates through three divisions: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, towbars, security, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Analysts await Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 1,000.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HZN’s profit will be $2.28 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Global Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.00% EPS growth.