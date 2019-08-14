Horizon Global (HZN) Reaches $2.92 After 4.00% Down Move; Fortress Biotech (FBIO) SI Decreased By 6.91%

The stock of Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 602,713 shares traded or 355.83% up from the average. Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) has declined 9.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HZN News: 03/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL CORP – FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS REAFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Horizon Global; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 03/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL CORP HZN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.01, REV VIEW $956.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Global 1Q Loss/Shr $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL CORP – APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS BOARD’S ACCEPTANCE OF MARK ZEFFIRO’S RESIGNATION FROM HIS EXECUTIVE POSITIONS AND AS A DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Horizon Global; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global Board of Directors Appoints Carl Bizon, Current President of Horizon Global Americas, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global Board of Directors Appoints Carl Bizon, Current President of Horizon Global Americas, Interim President and Chie; 12/03/2018 – Horizon Global: David Roberts and Maximiliane Straub Appointed to Board of DirectorsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $73.94 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $2.80 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HZN worth $2.96 million less.

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO) had a decrease of 6.91% in short interest. FBIO’s SI was 2.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.91% from 3.07M shares previously. With 816,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s short sellers to cover FBIO’s short positions. The SI to Fortress Biotech Inc’s float is 8.65%. The stock increased 5.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 387,723 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has declined 37.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FBIO News: 06/03/2018 PepVax Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application for SMARTmid DNA Platform and Other Updates; 15/05/2018 – Fortress Biotech Appoints Michael G. King, Jr. as Entrepreneur in Residence; 27/03/2018 – CAELUM: CAEL-101 DATA SHOWS GLS IMPROVEMENT CORRELATION; 28/03/2018 – Avenue Therapeutics Receives Notices of Allowance for Patent Applications Covering Methods of Administration for Intravenous Tramadol; 21/03/2018 – Caelum Biosciences Announces Clinical Data on CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis Selected for Oral Presentation at 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortress Biotech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBIO); 04/04/2018 – Carmen Lúcia votes against Lula. The score is 6 to 5 against the HC. With the decision, Lula may be arrested from the end of the triplex process in TRF-4, which should occur in the coming days; 15/03/2018 – Mustang Bio Announces Key Leadership Appointments; 15/03/2018 – Fortress Biotech Names Sadik Kassim Chief Scientific Officer; 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – IV TRAMADOL ACHIEVED PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, AS WELL AS A CLEAR DOSE RESPONSE

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $109.09 million. The firm offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, makes, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.94 million. It operates through three divisions: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, towbars, security, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

