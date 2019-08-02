Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Horizon Global Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.21% of all Industrial Equipment Wholesale’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Horizon Global Corporation has 7.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.82% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Horizon Global Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global Corporation 0.00% 472.90% -30.70% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Horizon Global Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Horizon Global Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.00 1.43 2.57

With average target price of $2.5, Horizon Global Corporation has a potential downside of -47.81%. The potential upside of the competitors is 11.08%. Based on the results shown earlier, Horizon Global Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Horizon Global Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Global Corporation 21.35% 54.72% 107.22% 175.96% -9.61% 301.4% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year Horizon Global Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Horizon Global Corporation are 1.6 and 0.8. Competitively, Horizon Global Corporation’s peers have 2.71 and 1.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. Horizon Global Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Horizon Global Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Global Corporation has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Horizon Global Corporation’s peers are 51.20% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

Horizon Global Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Horizon Global Corporation’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Horizon Global Corporation.