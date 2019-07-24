Horizon Discovery Group Plc (LON:HZD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at Peel Hunt; Kingdon Capital Management Cut By $11.47 Million Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake

Peel Hunt reconfirmed their Hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group Plc (LON:HZD) in an analyst report issued on Wednesday morning.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 36.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 131,830 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 231,794 shares with $20.21M value, down from 363,624 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.06% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.47M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a life science company, engages in precision gene editing to design, build, and apply cells to advance human health worldwide. The company has market cap of 231.67 million GBP. The Company’s core capabilities are built around its proprietary transnational genomics platform, a suite of gene editing tools, such as rAAV, ZFN, and CRISPR to alter gene sequence in human or mammalian cell-lines. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately 23,000 cell lines, derived reagents, and in vivo models through direct sales, web-shop and ecommerce platform, and distribution partners.

The stock decreased 2.41% or GBX 3.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 154. About 194,415 shares traded. Horizon Discovery Group plc (LON:HZD) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 325,000 shares to 813,561 valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 112,979 shares and now owns 622,979 shares. Lions Gate Entmnt Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77M for 24.54 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $87 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KEYS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.