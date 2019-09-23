Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Both Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.45 N/A 1.33 13.12 Ames National Corporation 27 5.22 N/A 1.85 14.75

In table 1 we can see Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Ames National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ames National Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ames National Corporation has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares and 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Ames National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39% Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44%

For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Ames National Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ames National Corporation beats Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.