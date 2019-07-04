Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) EPS Estimated At $0.36; Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AIR)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 131 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 95 cut down and sold equity positions in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 66.25 million shares, up from 34.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 73 Increased: 82 New Position: 49.

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.70% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. HBNC’s profit would be $16.22M giving it 11.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Horizon Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 26,263 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.15% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 25/04/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 30.7% TO $33.4 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase

Horizon Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Horizon Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company has market cap of $733.91 million. The firm offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

More notable recent Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces a 20.0% Quarterly Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: FITB, HBNC, LLY, EQR, CUZ – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Horizon Bancorp, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 20.41 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors L P stated it has 263,101 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The invested in 0.03% or 1.65M shares. Epoch Invest Prtn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 47,511 shares. 8,065 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 88,314 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) or 48,575 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 452,558 shares. Thb Asset reported 0.17% stake. Stifel Financial Corp reported 53,447 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us invested in 0.02% or 141,217 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 20,712 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 355 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 7,706 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $67,779 activity. On Wednesday, May 29 the insider NEFF JAMES D bought $55,195.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 125,660 shares traded. AAR Corp. (AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR)

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta’s Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Analysts await AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report earnings on July, 9. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AIR’s profit will be $21.97M for 15.09 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by AAR Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 4.53% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. for 562,826 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 154,661 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Telemark Asset Management Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 63,270 shares.