Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Comparing side by side

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|17
|0.00
|36.99M
|1.33
|13.12
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|4
|0.00
|43.42M
|0.12
|35.66
Table 1 highlights Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Republic First Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Horizon Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|221,364,452.42%
|10.4%
|1.2%
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|1,041,896,626.19%
|3%
|0.3%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.95 shows that Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Republic First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 59.8% respectively. About 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% are Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|4.94%
|5.64%
|6.54%
|8.47%
|-17.79%
|10.39%
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|-5.84%
|-12.3%
|-13.35%
|-26.52%
|-44.05%
|-27.14%
For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 10.39% stronger performance while Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -27.14% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors Horizon Bancorp Inc. beats Republic First Bancorp Inc.
