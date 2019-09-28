Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Comparing side by side

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp Inc. 17 0.00 36.99M 1.33 13.12 Republic First Bancorp Inc. 4 0.00 43.42M 0.12 35.66

Table 1 highlights Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Republic First Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Horizon Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp Inc. 221,364,452.42% 10.4% 1.2% Republic First Bancorp Inc. 1,041,896,626.19% 3% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Republic First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 59.8% respectively. About 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% are Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39% Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14%

For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 10.39% stronger performance while Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -27.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Horizon Bancorp Inc. beats Republic First Bancorp Inc.