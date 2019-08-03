Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.31 N/A 1.33 13.12 CNB Financial Corporation 27 3.24 N/A 2.21 12.79

Demonstrates Horizon Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. CNB Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of CNB Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Horizon Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2% CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta means Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, CNB Financial Corporation has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of CNB Financial Corporation is $31, which is potential 12.69% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares and 44.8% of CNB Financial Corporation shares. About 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are CNB Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39% CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96%

For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than CNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CNB Financial Corporation beats Horizon Bancorp Inc.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.