Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) and Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.40 N/A 1.33 12.35 Camden National Corporation 42 4.45 N/A 3.48 12.64

Demonstrates Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Camden National Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Camden National Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Camden National Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.2% Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Camden National Corporation’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.77 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Camden National Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 68.6%. Insiders held 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Camden National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Bancorp Inc. -2.33% 1.18% -3.25% -4.55% -17.15% 3.68% Camden National Corporation -3.64% 3.48% 0.46% 5.98% 0.21% 22.19%

For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Camden National Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Camden National Corporation beats Horizon Bancorp Inc.