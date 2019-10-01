Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lifted Electronic Arts (EA) Stake By $28.38 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report $0.41 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 28.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. HBNC’s profit would be $18.48 million giving it 10.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Horizon Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 5.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 55,745 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 30.7% TO $33.4 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 42.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda acquired 223,500 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 744,731 shares with $94.88M value, up from 521,231 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $95.44. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $67,779 activity. NEFF JAMES D had bought 800 shares worth $12,584.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold Horizon Bancorp, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 21.48 million shares or 5.25% more from 20.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Sabal Trust Communications owns 25,854 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 1.88 million shares. 291,600 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Millennium Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) or 172,940 shares. Indiana Tru Invest Mgmt reported 95,938 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc owns 6,490 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 67,850 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. 23,732 are held by Intl Grp. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 57,260 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 11,974 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 56,118 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 35,350 shares.

Horizon Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Horizon Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company has market cap of $767.40 million. The firm offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 12.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 15.13% above currents $95.44 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, May 9. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Friday, May 3. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs owns 203,384 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.1% stake. Next Financial Gru reported 16,489 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Lvw Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 2,284 shares. Whittier Communication reported 306 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 6 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 67,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.37% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cim Invest Mangement Inc accumulated 5,925 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Intrepid Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 9,455 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability has 3,125 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 14,900 shares.

