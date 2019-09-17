Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Holding Boosted by Ngam Advisors Lp; As Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) Market Valuation Rose, Icm Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) by 81.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 83,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 19,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 102,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sunpower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 2.48M shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS SAYS PREFERRED NAMES ARE COMPANIES WITH DIFFERENTIATED PRODUCTS & ZERO DEBT THAT CAN THRIVE THROUGH-OUT THE CYCLE; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER TO BUY SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER NAMES MANAVENDRA SIAL AS CFO, CHUCK BOYNTON TO LEAVE; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – ANTICIPATES UNIT WILL BORROW FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO OR ON JUNE 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SunPower buys U.S. rival SolarWorld to head off Trump tariffs; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ REV $375M TO $425M, EST. $465.8M; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 10/04/2018 – SunPower Completes Solar Farm at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ REV $398.9M, EST. $331.6M; 16/03/2018 – SunPower likely to expand U.S. manufacturing as tariffs weigh

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 28,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 291,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, up from 263,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.63. About 9,227 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 25/04/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 30.7% TO $33.4 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold HBNC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 21.48 million shares or 5.25% more from 20.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 1,905 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 365 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York owns 11,659 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 48,061 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 19,537 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Management Ab owns 1.09 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). 10,252 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 57,260 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 32,368 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 98,390 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $12.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 15,713 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,410 shares, and cut its stake in Equinor Asa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold SPWR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.75 million shares or 2.52% more from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co holds 164,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,777 shares. Glenmede Na holds 132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Pnc Financial Gru has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Tower Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% or 4,089 shares in its portfolio. Advisory holds 0.02% or 77,491 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 11,145 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 342 shares. Pinnacle Limited Com has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 236 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 96,715 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 186,500 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 33,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burns J W Co Incorporated Ny has 0.06% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 78.79% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.