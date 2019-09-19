Horan Capital Management Trimmed Position in V (V) by $1.47 Million as Share Value Rose; Leucadia National Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Has Boosted by $19.18 Million as Share Value Declined

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 42,920 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in V (V) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.66 million, down from 219,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $176.93. About 2.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 73 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,224 shares stake. Birch Run Capital Lp holds 1.96% or 435,527 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt has 107,347 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 276 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability holds 434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0% or 5,763 shares. Parkside Financial Bank invested in 63 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 48,415 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 3,300 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 5,790 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.93 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

