Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Wal (WMT) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

Horan Capital Management decreased Wal (WMT) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management sold 6,760 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Horan Capital Management holds 152,460 shares with $14.87 million value, down from 159,220 last quarter. Wal now has $306.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 4.19M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 22/03/2018 – Recode: ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Asda’s sales rise for fourth straight quarter; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 08/05/2018 – Uber, Walmart End Online Grocery-Delivery Pact After Two Years; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS FROM AN INVESTOR STANDPOINT DILUTION IN SHORT TERM IS NOT INSIGNIFCANT BUT STILL BELIEVES THIS IS THE RIGHT OPPORTUNITY

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JMP Securities. See Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62 New Target: $68 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Horan Capital Management increased Booking Hldgs Inc Com stake by 4,925 shares to 11,547 valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) stake by 22,544 shares and now owns 473,862 shares. Alphabet Inc Class C was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has $12500 highest and $102 lowest target. $112.81’s average target is 5.15% above currents $107.28 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 1 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

