Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Mountain Lake Investment Management Cut Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Position

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP)’s stock declined 8.22%. The Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 1.30 million shares with $26.37 million value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Alliance Res Partner LP now has $1.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 699,010 shares traded or 51.89% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource: ARLP Unitholders Will Receive a Cash Distribution og 5.15c Per Unit; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M

Horan Capital Management decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 12.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management sold 9,767 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Horan Capital Management holds 65,555 shares with $10.96 million value, down from 75,322 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $111.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $86,335 activity. Torrence Wilson M had bought 5,600 shares worth $86,335.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $64.94M for 7.44 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 5,980 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier has 2,956 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 866,931 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 5.05 million shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc, New York-based fund reported 259,702 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 1,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 800 shares. Citigroup reported 72,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 4,751 shares in its portfolio. 365,521 are held by Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 25,670 shares. Mariner Llc reported 57,834 shares.

More notable recent Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Alliance Resource (ARLP) Stock a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Alliance Resource (ARLP) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Natural Resource (NRP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 8/11/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 2.07M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 100 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has 99,104 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,047 shares. Planning Ltd Co accumulated 23,973 shares or 1.22% of the stock. 196,999 are owned by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. 44,610 were reported by Trexquant Inv L P. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 574,075 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 8,786 were accumulated by Mairs And Power. Bristol John W Incorporated New York stated it has 483,057 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Strategic Finance Svcs Inc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Legacy reported 1,214 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 37,582 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,208 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Limited invested in 18,960 shares or 1% of the stock.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management increased Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) stake by 24,379 shares to 76,645 valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 501,545 shares. Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) was raised too.