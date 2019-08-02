Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Price T Rowe Associates Trimmed 2U (TWOU) Stake

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased 2U Inc (TWOU) stake by 14.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 197,789 shares as 2U Inc (TWOU)’s stock declined 78.48%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 1.20M shares with $84.93M value, down from 1.40 million last quarter. 2U Inc now has $881.62M valuation. The stock increased 8.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 14.85 million shares traded or 623.95% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 29/05/2018 – AIC Announces New 2U Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance With Broadcom’s BCM58800 NetXtreme Storage SoC; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 20/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M

Horan Capital Management decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 55.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Horan Capital Management holds 77,073 shares with $8.02M value, down from 173,785 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $291.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 10.69M shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsrs has 480,707 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Fairview Cap Management invested in 40,369 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 49,500 shares. First Wilshire reported 2,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 0.05% or 4,540 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor has 2.15M shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Advsr Cap Mgmt Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,753 shares. Nomura invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 5,762 are held by Southeast Asset Advsr Inc. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 14,798 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability accumulated 284,643 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 334,479 shares. Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 751 shares. Finance Mgmt Pro Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 270 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock or 29,621 shares. 30,000 shares valued at $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) stake by 11,192 shares to 105,473 valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) stake by 10,378 shares and now owns 84,917 shares. W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. 2U had 19 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Needham maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, August 1. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TWOU in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of TWOU in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.