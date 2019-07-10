Horan Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) by $1.93 Million as Stock Price Rose; Montag A & Associates Lifted Holding in Mastercard Cl A (MA)

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $745.49. About 308,308 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,470 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 25,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $273.34. About 2.25M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Freestone Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 1,416 shares. Horan Cap owns 8,283 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.19% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 750 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 362,352 shares. New York-based Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 1,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Communications Llc has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.86% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited invested in 10,289 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc stated it has 43,825 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1,802 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.37 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares to 76,645 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. The insider Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $35.89M.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Chipotle’s Q1 2019 Results – Forbes” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chipotle Shares Are Soaring, But Some Analysts Remain Bearish – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Fighting the Knee-Jerk Reaction: 3 Companies That Are Down But Not Out – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Fell Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 102,651 shares to 604,627 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 30,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,908 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.