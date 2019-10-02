Horan Capital Management Stake in Schw (SCHW) Lifted by $1.85 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cwh Capital Management Lifted Holding

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1343.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 80,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 86,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 5,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 2.96 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Schw (SCHW) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 46,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 344,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.87 million, up from 298,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Schw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 6.96M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc stated it has 4,068 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gru Inc holds 2,577 shares. Td Asset Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 625,378 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 49,351 shares. Highland Mgmt LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,000 shares. Martingale Asset Lp invested in 75,141 shares. Texas-based Hourglass Cap Lc has invested 1.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 408,101 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 238,585 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 3.19M are owned by Us Bank De. Beacon Grp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 192,475 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wade G W & reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New York-based Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $246.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,242 shares to 11,568 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 34,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,707 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V (NYSE:V) by 8,517 shares to 211,242 shares, valued at $36.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wmt (NYSE:WMT) by 4,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,677 shares, and cut its stake in Cmg (NYSE:CMG).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares were bought by Goldfarb Mark A, worth $100,367 on Monday, August 5.