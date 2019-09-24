Horan Capital Management Stake in Cmg (CMG) Has Lowered by $2.07 Million; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Shares Declined While Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Its Position

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cmg (CMG) by 34.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 5,451 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, down from 8,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cmg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $11.93 during the last trading session, reaching $831.36. About 340,198 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 253,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 223,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 477,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.86 million market cap company. It closed at $9.45 lastly. It is down 26.72% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 82,200 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Martin & Tn stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 25,600 shares. Pacific Ridge Partners Lc holds 1.25% or 513,951 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 209,007 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 17,121 shares. 220,551 were reported by Olstein Management Limited Partnership. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Mill Road Management stated it has 21.06% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 264 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 130,224 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 25,526 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 47,811 shares to 49,739 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. LCUT’s profit will be $9.35 million for 5.37 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schp (SCHP) by 11,907 shares to 202,866 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bkng by 824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Spab (LAG).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 66.40 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1,925 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 0.06% or 20,719 shares in its portfolio. 6,460 are held by Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). National Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Drw Ltd Liability Com invested in 455 shares. Enterprise Ser holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 38,868 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 6 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 927,804 shares. The New York-based M&T National Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Alberta Corporation invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 3,478 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.