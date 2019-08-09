Horan Capital Management Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Trimmed as Shares Declined; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Holder Opus Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.26 Million

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 110,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 134,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 77,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 4.24 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sns Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 17,934 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. One Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Essex Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company reported 679 shares. Legacy Private, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 91,542 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,888 shares. Wright Ser holds 105,896 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Monroe Bank Mi owns 5,810 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 94,817 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co holds 1.1% or 426,458 shares. Fincl Pro invested in 0.07% or 3,249 shares. Cambridge Tru invested in 580,908 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Advisory Serv owns 13,199 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.45% or 21,642 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.9% – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Cisco Still Qualifies as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) Announces Intent to Acquire Voicea, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Enters Strategic Partnership with Immervision and Arlo (NYSE: $ARLO) Supports Apple’s (Nasdaq: $AAPL) HomeKit – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares to 76,645 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Am Bullish On Noble Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & invested in 9,064 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 30,486 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.21% or 1.02 million shares. Novare Management Ltd stated it has 3,729 shares. Fruth has invested 0.41% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Adirondack Tru, New York-based fund reported 3,628 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 89,428 are owned by Wills Financial Group. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,784 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.28% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Westwood Holdings Incorporated accumulated 6,995 shares. First Personal Financial Ser has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Toronto Dominion National Bank has 511,737 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas reported 4,501 shares stake. Choate Advisors accumulated 2,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock.