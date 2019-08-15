Horan Capital Management Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Has Lowered by $1.93 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Salient Trust Company Lta Trimmed by $472,888 Its Position

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $802.91. About 117,412 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 4,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 185,603 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31 million, down from 190,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 2.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd reported 12.67M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.9% or 965,474 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 1.41M shares. Edge Wealth Limited Co owns 103,351 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Ent Ser reported 0.35% stake. Barnett & reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meyer Handelman holds 660,135 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 265,917 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Com owns 128,738 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Washington Trust State Bank owns 1.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 95,202 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel has 190,515 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Lc has invested 1.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 32,096 were accumulated by Bath Savings Tru.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Could the Tide Soon Turn for Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “For Procter & Gamble, the Good News Keeps Coming – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble: Close But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Procter & Gamble Will Return 11% To Shareholders In 12-Months – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,814 shares to 96,569 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13D Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 30,071 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Garde Capital Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). American Intll Group Incorporated reported 9,820 shares. 1,657 are owned by Telemus Ltd Liability Corp. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Miles Cap invested in 504 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Enterprise Fin Serv has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 68,609 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Prudential Inc has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 3,300 shares. 285 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Earnest Partners Ltd Com reported 14 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “All You Need to Know About Chipotle (CMG) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush No Longer Bearish On Chipotle, Highlights No Negative Catalysts – Benzinga” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jefferies To Chipotle Investors: Take Some ‘Chips Off The Table’ – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Market Now Values Chipotle Mexican Grill At Staggering 9 Times Replacement Cost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 64.75 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG).