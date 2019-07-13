Horan Capital Management Maintains Stake in Thor Inds (THO); Boston Partners Lifted Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Holding by $6.66 Million as Share Price Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 123.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 333,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 602,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 269,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 572,499 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 13.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 498,444 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE

