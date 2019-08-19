Horan Capital Management Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $687,822 as Stock Value Declined

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 11,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 82,298 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 70,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,673 shares to 66,117 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,522 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).