Horan Capital Management Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $1.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Cut Holding

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 110,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 134,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 1.60M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 9,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 142,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, down from 152,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 1.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Citi to Cut Hundreds of Trading Jobs in Bad Wall Street Omen – Bloomberg” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory reported 3,492 shares. Roanoke Asset Corporation invested 1.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Associated Banc has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Victory Cap Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 799,481 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sentinel Trust Company Lba invested in 0.08% or 4,790 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 148,200 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,385 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Inv Prtn Ltd Llc has 2.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Asset Inc owns 223,436 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl holds 139,270 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Company holds 111,081 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schnieders Mgmt Limited reported 15,460 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.83 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Ultra Short Bond Fd #108 (FULIX) by 88,991 shares to 6.09 million shares, valued at $55.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Short Term Income Fd. #65 (FSTIX) by 46,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund I #758 (FLMVX).

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares to 501,545 shares, valued at $23.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 922,197 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 161,487 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 11.98M shares. Contravisory Investment reported 1,122 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co invested 3.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 60,054 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,881 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Daiwa Sb invested in 1.73% or 161,750 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Essex Fincl Services Incorporated invested in 1.39% or 85,016 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt Inc owns 17,729 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 645,388 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel reported 496,799 shares or 4.96% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.