Horan Capital Management Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $1.24 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Kwmg Lowered Its Stake by $3.43 Million

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 110,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 134,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video)

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 64,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 68,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,264 shares to 222,339 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 40,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.