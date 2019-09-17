Horan Capital Management Lowered By $368,765 Its Pep (PEP) Position; B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Horan Capital Management decreased Pep (PEP) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management sold 2,815 shares as Pep (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Horan Capital Management holds 31,427 shares with $4.12 million value, down from 34,242 last quarter. Pep now has $188.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 2.95 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Among 4 analysts covering BM European Value Retail (LON:BME), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BM European Value Retail has GBX 460 highest and GBX 420 lowest target. GBX 441.25's average target is 17.07% above currents GBX 376.9 stock price. BM European Value Retail had 29 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) on Friday, May 24 with "Top Pick" rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, May 29 with "Buy". The firm earned "Buy" rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Goldman Sachs. Liberum Capital maintained it with "Buy" rating and GBX 420 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Horan Capital Management increased Schp (SCHP) stake by 11,907 shares to 202,866 valued at $11.42M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spab (LAG) stake by 35,652 shares and now owns 509,514 shares. Bkng was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.48 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance" on September 12, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -0.10% below currents $134.88 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 11. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company has market cap of 3.77 billion GBP. The Company’s stores offer products in various categories, such as home furnishings and adornments, electricals, toys, clothing and footwear products, household goods, toiletries, foods, confectioneries, soft drinks, alcohol, Halloween and Christmas goods, giftware, stationery and crafts, pet care products, DIY and decorating products, and travel accessories, as well as gardening, outdoor, and leisure products. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 537 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 75 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

More notable recent B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Be Disappointed With Their 53% Profit? – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.7 in 2019Q1.