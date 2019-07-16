Horan Capital Management Lowered By $1.24 Million Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; National Healthcare Has 1.43 Sentiment

National Healthcare Corp (NHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 60 funds increased or started new positions, while 42 sold and reduced equity positions in National Healthcare Corp. The funds in our database reported: 6.26 million shares, up from 6.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding National Healthcare Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 30 Increased: 43 New Position: 17.

Horan Capital Management decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 17.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Horan Capital Management holds 110,925 shares with $5.99M value, down from 134,299 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $248.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The companyÂ’s skilled nursing facilities offer medical services prescribed by physicians, as well as licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. It has a 15.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s medical specialty units comprise memory care units and subacute nursing units that offer specialized care and programs for persons with AlzheimerÂ’s or related disorders; and assisted living centers provide personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation for 8,487 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 3,028 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 333,693 shares. The Ohio-based James Investment Research Inc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,582 shares.

The stock increased 1.79% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 44,699 shares traded or 25.88% up from the average. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) has risen 24.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 16/04/2018 – The Health Industry Summit (tHlS) to Play a Greater Role as China Set to Boost Health Industry for a Higher Level of National Health Care; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 48C, EST 51C; 04/05/2018 – National Healthcare 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP NHC.A SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ National HealthCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHC)

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 1.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lipe & Dalton stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 51,921 shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il holds 72,156 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 43,117 shares. Us Bankshares De invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Dakota-based First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Montecito Commercial Bank And invested in 52,242 shares. 142,900 are held by Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability. Howe & Rusling Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 8,505 shares. The Texas-based Yacktman Asset LP has invested 3.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Southeast Asset Advsr Inc holds 0.13% or 8,724 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Assocs has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Com invested in 0.87% or 28.30 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.