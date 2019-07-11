Horan Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Thor Inds (THO) as Share Value Declined; As Incyte (INCY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Van Eck Associates Cut Stake

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 47,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,684 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81 million, down from 266,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 410,939 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK TO REVIEW CLINICAL PROGRAMS AFTER INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Rev $382.3M

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 219,529 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 393,856 shares. Creative Planning reported 11,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.01% or 512 shares. Prtn Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 121,700 shares. Rock Springs Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 312,300 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 32,274 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Trust holds 446,869 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 23,344 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 5,435 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 248,654 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 7,229 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,530 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 6,260 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.06% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. SWAIN PAULA J also sold $811,900 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Friday, February 1. 5,813 shares were sold by Trower Paul, worth $435,975.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 105,518 shares to 661,117 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $72.86M for 60.28 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Shellback Cap Lp stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Amer invested in 110,467 shares. 145 are held by Parkside Fincl Bank. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 96,887 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 58,330 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 8,575 shares. Hilltop reported 4,991 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 117,453 shares stake. 20,935 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Profund Advisors Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 4,585 shares. Aperio Grp Lc reported 22,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Legal General Grp Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 76,385 shares.