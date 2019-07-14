Horan Capital Management Increases Stake in Thor Inds (THO); Mig Capital Holding in Groupon (GRPN) Has Lowered by $2.16 Million

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 498,444 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 720,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80 million, down from 17.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 2.53M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 113,801 shares to 989,801 shares, valued at $53.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year's $-0.01 per share.

