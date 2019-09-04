Horan Capital Management Increases Position in Thor Inds (THO); Long Road Investment Counsel Upped Its Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding by $371,800

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 393,901 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 49,978 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, up from 47,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 507,886 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 188 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 352,079 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.04M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,340 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Scout invested 0.86% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 112,637 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 14,000 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.76% or 281,372 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associates has 71 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 62,116 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt owns 207,434 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh owns 121,544 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 464 shares.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thor -11% after dealer rationalization hits hard – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.