Horan Capital Management Increased Schw (SCHW) Position; Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Horan Capital Management increased Schw (SCHW) stake by 15.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management acquired 46,220 shares as Schw (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Horan Capital Management holds 344,996 shares with $13.87M value, up from 298,776 last quarter. Schw now has $54.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 7.08M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 65 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 47 cut down and sold equity positions in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 30.80 million shares, down from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ultra Clean Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 35 Increased: 44 New Position: 21.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Another Sell-Off In The Cards For Schwab, TD Ameritrade and E-Trade Stock? – Forbes” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Charles Schwab has been growing so fast in Lone Tree that it had to build a 5-story parking garage – Denver Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charles Schwab confirms around 600 layoffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Horan Capital Management decreased Tjx (NYSE:TJX) stake by 7,601 shares to 508,073 valued at $26.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced C (NYSE:C) stake by 10,115 shares and now owns 235,959 shares. Msft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A.. $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $44.65’s average target is 6.82% above currents $41.8 stock price. Charles Schwab had 15 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. Argus Research maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Friday, July 12 to “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 19. UBS maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Sell” rating and $37 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of SCHW in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Group Inc has 0.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 460,386 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.09% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). King Luther Capital Management holds 6,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Provident Tru, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4.31M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.1% or 284,437 shares. City holds 1,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited holds 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 8,712 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 34,391 shares. Central Secs holds 210,000 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Company accumulated 11,091 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Limited has 0.16% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 6,234 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.02% or 4,727 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability holds 110,345 shares.

The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 624,607 shares traded or 64.59% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ultra Clean -2.5% after Cowen trims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stocks Push Higher on Trade Hopes – Schaeffers Research” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for 728,328 shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 600,000 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 1.45% invested in the company for 964,704 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 1.4% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 529,955 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.