Horan Capital Management Increased Position in Thor Inds (THO) by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bright Rock Capital Management Holds Holding in Parsley Energy Cl A (PE)

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.66 million shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 791,109 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Andy Graves as New Independent Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

