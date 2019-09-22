Horan Capital Management Increased Its Position in Schw (SCHW) by $1.85 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.66 Million as Stock Value Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 1583.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Schw (SCHW) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 46,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 344,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.87 million, up from 298,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Schw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 10.12M shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.28% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 6,901 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bp Pcl owns 9,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 10,000 were reported by Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Indiana-based Old National Bank In has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bridges Mgmt Inc reported 39,352 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Da Davidson reported 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Barclays Plc has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Comm Retail Bank reported 3,709 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com holds 1,350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prentiss Smith invested in 3.46% or 26,003 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 254 shares. Navellier & Assoc has 0.11% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,509 shares. Prudential Public Ltd invested in 0% or 3,357 shares. Crosslink Cap Incorporated, California-based fund reported 137,058 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,969 shares to 30,605 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,247 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pep (NYSE:PEP) by 2,815 shares to 31,427 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cmg (NYSE:CMG) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,451 shares, and cut its stake in Fb (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Shares for $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

