Horan Capital Management Increased By $1.17 Million Its Tho (THO) Stake; Shorts at MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNITS REAL ES (MPCMF) Raised By 927.03%

Horan Capital Management increased Tho (THO) stake by 26.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management acquired 20,177 shares as Tho (THO)’s stock declined 7.91%. The Horan Capital Management holds 96,822 shares with $5.66M value, up from 76,645 last quarter. Tho now has $3.12B valuation. The stock increased 15.78% or $7.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.64. About 8.14 million shares traded or 879.20% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Thor Industries has $7500 highest and $4700 lowest target. $62.33’s average target is 10.05% above currents $56.64 stock price. Thor Industries had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 30 by Sidoti. Citigroup maintained the shares of THO in report on Monday, September 23 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of THO in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Underperform” rating.

Horan Capital Management decreased V (NYSE:V) stake by 8,517 shares to 211,242 valued at $36.66 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced C (NYSE:C) stake by 10,115 shares and now owns 235,959 shares. Fb (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity. ZIEMER JAMES L bought $202,880 worth of stock.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thor results lift RV sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GTHX, PATK. SGEN and THO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News Today: Sept. 30, 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 116,415 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 420,112 shares. Jane Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co reported 2,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 233,827 are held by J Goldman & Co L P. Swedbank reported 2.70M shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 7,802 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Oppenheimer And Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 54,623 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Inc invested in 5,711 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advisors Llc invested in 0.02% or 4,991 shares. Bb&T invested in 29,403 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 99,200 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 19,200 shares stake.

