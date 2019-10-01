Horan Capital Management Increased Atvi (ATVI) Stake By $6.06 Million; Skytop Capital Management Has Lowered Equinix (EQIX) Position

Horan Capital Management increased Atvi (ATVI) stake by 410.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management acquired 128,984 shares as Atvi (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Horan Capital Management holds 160,402 shares with $7.57 million value, up from 31,418 last quarter. Atvi now has $40.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 5.53 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 16.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 3,708 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 19,292 shares with $9.73 million value, down from 23,000 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $48.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $576.8. About 186,483 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Financial Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,806 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 102,330 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 752,741 shares. 12.84M are held by Ameriprise. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 625,935 shares. North Star Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Vanguard Grp invested in 57.10M shares. Ruffer Llp holds 3.75% or 3.41M shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 8,846 shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.17% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research holds 89,644 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Activision Stock Has Upside to $60 over the Next 12 Months – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Activision Blizzard Stock Should Continue to Rise . . . for Now – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard: Rebuilding Trust And Restoring Faith – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Activision Blizzard Stock Set to Rally 16% to $65? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6500 highest and $4300 lowest target. $60.80’s average target is 14.89% above currents $52.92 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 20 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, August 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Stephens upgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Horan Capital Management decreased Fb (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,089 shares to 168,749 valued at $32.57 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced C (NYSE:C) stake by 10,115 shares and now owns 235,959 shares. Pg (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $60500 highest and $48000 lowest target. $554.56’s average target is -3.86% below currents $576.8 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, September 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 0.17% or 9,200 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Geode Cap Management Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 1.12 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 26,200 shares. Macquarie Gru invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 4,171 shares. Eminence Cap Lp has 2.24% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Heitman Real Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 3.39% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lpl Financial Limited Co holds 12,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stockbridge Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 114,871 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com reported 212,881 shares. Appleton Ma reported 943 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Lc holds 84,208 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. 54 are held by Carroll Assocs.