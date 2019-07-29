Horan Capital Management Holds Holding in Thor Inds (THO); Peconic Partners Upped Its Position in Targa Res (TRGP) by $14.35 Million

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.35 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 517,359 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Inc holds 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 640 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 19,307 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 541,000 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs stated it has 28,815 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 64,996 shares. Ser Automobile Association invested in 7,641 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 12,000 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 96,887 shares. Weik Cap Management has 0.42% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% stake. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.83% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 8,575 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Mgmt has 273,821 shares. Glenmede Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,480 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 100,575 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 20,896 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 41,976 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has 0.28% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 66,850 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh accumulated 0.12% or 264,313 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 3.83 million shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 6,400 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 19,750 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2,340 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ww Asset Management stated it has 7,575 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York invested in 1.49% or 245,874 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 1,735 shares or 0% of the stock.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44 million shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).