Horan Capital Management Holding In Thor Inds (THO) Was Has Lifted; Senator Investment Group LP Raised Novartis A G (NVS) Holding by $23.04 Million as Share Value Rose

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 654,147 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.98. About 915,833 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 20/04/2018 – New Novartis analyses at AAN show siponimod’s efficacy on disability and cognition in secondary progressive MS patients; 10/05/2018 – FiercePharma: Trump’s lawyer offered Novartis a doorway to the president, and ex-CEO Jimenez accepted, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – AVEXIS, NOVARTIS DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Cancer immunotherapy implants get boost by Novartis licensing; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’ SANDOZ IN PACT WITH PEAR THERAPEUTICS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS ACTIONS THAT HAVE RETURNED BUSINESS TO GROWTH AND IMPROVED MARGINS; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’ tone-deaf response to Michael Cohen: troubling, but not surprising; 09/05/2018 – Shimon Prokupecz: CNN: Cohen promised Novartis access to the White House with respect to healthcare policy, according to; 14/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutor eyes Novartis deal with Cohen, but no criminal probe is underway – for now; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair(R) recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palouse Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 5,181 shares. 6,302 are held by Fdx Advisors Incorporated. Utah Retirement owns 9,449 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 70,517 shares. North Point Managers Oh holds 1.44% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 121,544 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 9,216 shares. 10,565 are owned by Barnett And Inc. 200 are held by Duncker Streett & Inc. Atria Investments Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 7,320 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 326 shares. Horan Cap Management owns 76,645 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 10,947 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 174,150 shares. Prescott Group Inc Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

