Horan Capital Management Holding in Thor Inds (THO) Boosted as Stock Declined; Blue Harbour Group LP Stake In Zynga (ZNGA) Was Has Raised

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 498,444 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.47M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 16.15M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $549,478 activity. Bromberg Matthew S had sold 41,500 shares worth $178,035 on Tuesday, January 15.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares to 27.91 million shares, valued at $330.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).