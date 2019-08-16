Horan Capital Management Has Upped Thor Inds (THO) Stake by $1.51 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Cut Holding

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 1.83M shares traded or 110.88% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 8,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,686 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 90,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60 million shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp accumulated 0% or 19,498 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 4,067 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Grp has 110,467 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 96,200 shares. Aperio Llc holds 0.01% or 22,185 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 4,585 shares. Bridges Investment has 0.06% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 328,054 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 7,085 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 651,583 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Atria Invs Lc has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

