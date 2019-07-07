Horan Capital Management Has Upped Its Thor Inds (THO) Stake by $1.51 Million; Valuation Declined; Lyons Wealth Management Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Has Cut by $901,559 as Shares Rose

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 413,584 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 1.05M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assocs Inc holds 1,071 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandler Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 62,078 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,164 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 2,450 are held by Wendell David Associates Inc. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc stated it has 113,640 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 42,739 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 150,525 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Westchester Capital Management Incorporated owns 97,186 shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. 75,849 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 21,694 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Essex Fincl Ser invested in 0.08% or 2,595 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,977 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 11,749 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. The insider POPE JOHN C sold $31,698. 338 shares were sold by CLARK FRANK M, worth $31,463.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

