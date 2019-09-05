Horan Capital Management Has Trimmed Wal (WMT) Position by $655,720; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 6,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 152,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, down from 159,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 2.73 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IN FY 2020, ANTICIPATE SHR HEADWIND IN TOTAL OF AROUND $0.60/SHARE; 12/03/2018 – NYFarmer: @TomDeppen @miller_peachy @wildwestleft No, Walmart can just source milk cheaper from a couple of mega farms; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 03/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart co-founder likely to quit after Walmart takeover; 05/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 8.9% in Feb. (Table); 12/05/2018 – Flipkart Investors Could Force Walmart to Take Company Public; 11/05/2018 – WMT WORKERS SAY THEY WERE PUNISHED FOR WEARING UNION INSIGNIA; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.13 million, down from 603,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.51. About 1.98 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 26.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares to 473,862 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.