Horan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Position; Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Shorts Increased By 0.37%

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) had an increase of 0.37% in short interest. ECPG’s SI was 6.77 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.37% from 6.75M shares previously. With 201,200 avg volume, 34 days are for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s short sellers to cover ECPG’s short positions. The stock increased 2.84% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 210,605 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q EPS 83c; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch

Horan Capital Management decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) stake by 24.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Horan Capital Management holds 8,283 shares with $5.88 million value, down from 10,996 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A now has $22.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $805.25. About 436,095 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity. JCF III Europe Holdings L.P. sold $45.26 million worth of stock or 1.50 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Encore Capital (NASDAQ:ECPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encore Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. JMP Securities maintained the shares of ECPG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for clients across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It has a 7.53 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 64.94 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Among 14 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $400 lowest target. $650.14’s average target is -19.26% below currents $805.25 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 26 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Thursday, February 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $625 target. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by BTIG Research. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $700 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. PiperJaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform” rating.