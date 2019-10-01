Horan Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Tho (THO) as Valuation Declined; As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Price Declined, Agf Investments Cut by $14.05 Million Its Stake

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 265,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.05M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 709,546 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Tho (THO) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 20,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 96,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66 million, up from 76,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Tho for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 15.78% or $7.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.64. About 8.27 million shares traded or 772.31% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc. by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 210,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.45 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Aviance Prtn Lc holds 0.26% or 16,023 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.71 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. West Coast Limited Com invested in 95,377 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 595,243 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank reported 0.01% stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,018 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment accumulated 46,315 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Franklin Res holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 17,103 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt reported 0.88% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 59,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 33,467 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cmg (NYSE:CMG) by 2,832 shares to 5,451 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx (NYSE:TJX) by 7,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,073 shares, and cut its stake in V (NYSE:V).