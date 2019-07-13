Horan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Valuation Rose; As News (NWSA) Shares Declined, International Value Advisers Trimmed Holding

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.68 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.01M, down from 11.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 2.32 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 11/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP-TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE PACTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL-FOX S; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss $1.13B; 13/03/2018 – News Corp To Become Partner and Shareholder in Dugout SE Asia; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL APPOINT FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMBINED ENTITY’S BOARD AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND TELSTRA WILL APPOINT TWO DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technolo; 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees To Acquire Ballball And Form Strategic Alliance With News Corp To Drive Asia Growth NWS; 05/03/2018 – News Corp News Corp Will Have 65% Shareholding in Combined Entity; Telstra Will Have 35%; 10/05/2018 – Digital real estate investments drive revenue beat for News Corp

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Co holds 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 26,809 shares. Dillon Associates holds 0.81% or 24,119 shares. Lynch & Associates In invested in 3.58% or 103,706 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 2,580 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 6,264 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore holds 37,438 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc holds 1.4% or 250,841 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 145,976 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Horrell Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Exchange Capital Mgmt invested in 67,419 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Captrust Financial stated it has 222,654 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers holds 109,952 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meridian Counsel has 4,063 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of stock or 9,079 shares. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M on Thursday, January 31. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $29.58 million for 66.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

