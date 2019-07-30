Horan Capital Management Has Increased Thor Inds (THO) Stake; As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Position by $451,630

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 912,785 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 94,522 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60M for 11.02 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

