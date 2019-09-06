Horan Capital Management Has Increased Thor Inds (THO) Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Aureus Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 192,021 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 2,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 138,985 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40 million, up from 136,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 9.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,638 are owned by Malaga Cove Capital Limited Co. Seatown Holdings Pte reported 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Architects Llc owns 41,432 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc has 64,005 shares for 5.27% of their portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Lc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,437 shares. 18,550 were reported by Palouse Cap Mgmt. Dillon & Assocs Inc reported 111,860 shares. Barr E S holds 63,782 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 124,689 shares or 4.4% of all its holdings. West Chester Capital Inc reported 8,585 shares stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 12.43M shares. Asset Mgmt Grp Inc reported 24,411 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Cap City Tru Co Fl holds 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 33,243 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inc has invested 4.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 39,108 are owned by Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares to 84,330 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,317 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,744 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 18,600 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 36,122 shares. Franklin Res holds 12,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Lp holds 127,616 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.33% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.63 million shares. Swedbank has 3.27M shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 135 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 14,268 shares. Bokf Na invested in 13,033 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,604 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 37,562 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Callahan Limited Liability invested in 28,815 shares or 0.33% of the stock.