Horan Capital Management Has Increased Its Thor Inds (THO) Stake by $1.51 Million; Market Value Declined; Point72 Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Verizon Communications (Call) (VZ)

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 606,493 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (VZ) by 88.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 685,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.29 million, up from 774,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs has 10,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 96,200 were reported by Swiss Retail Bank. Fmr Ltd Com holds 130,848 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt owns 11,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern owns 431,454 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 110,688 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Oklahoma-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 27,817 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.06% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 6,707 shares. Swedbank invested in 0.97% or 3.27 million shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ima Wealth Inc reported 0% stake. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 127,616 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 12,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Limited Ca invested in 83,700 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 127,088 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc owns 166,767 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Caprock Gru holds 0.5% or 43,493 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management accumulated 0.24% or 433,800 shares. Sfmg Limited Co reported 16,189 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Com stated it has 1.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reik & Limited Liability accumulated 8,363 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Nottingham reported 4,985 shares. Addison has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Centurylink Investment owns 57,038 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. 5,925 are held by Fosun. Sabal Com holds 534,874 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corp invested in 0.03% or 89,311 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation owns 94,055 shares.

