Horan Capital Management Has Increased By $1.51 Million Its Thor Inds (THO) Holding; Gates Capital Management Has Cut Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding By $13.87 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) stake by 10.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI)’s stock rose 26.90%. The Gates Capital Management Inc holds 1.49M shares with $118.43 million value, down from 1.67M last quarter. Armstrong World Inds Inc New now has $4.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.33. About 457,543 shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Horan Capital Management increased Thor Inds Inc (THO) stake by 46.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management acquired 24,379 shares as Thor Inds Inc (THO)’s stock declined 11.25%. The Horan Capital Management holds 76,645 shares with $4.78M value, up from 52,266 last quarter. Thor Inds Inc now has $3.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 517,359 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Peter Orthwein to Step Down as Executive Chairman and Assume Role of Chairman Emeritus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Thor Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of THO in report on Monday, February 4 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity. ZIEMER JAMES L also bought $202,880 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,445 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 19,307 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,947 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 85,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Berkom Assoc Incorporated holds 1.64% or 829,632 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 866,925 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). M&T State Bank holds 0% or 3,436 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invs holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 674,971 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 11,286 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.16% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 81,587 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth has invested 0.06% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Armstrong World Industries Have Soared 67% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Gates Capital Management Inc increased Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) stake by 755,064 shares to 2.98 million valued at $161.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Seritage Growth Pptys stake by 245,093 shares and now owns 1.42 million shares. Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 127,280 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 23,815 shares. Cordasco Network has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Panagora Asset Management owns 239,203 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 560,916 shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls holds 0.95% or 3,531 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 162,043 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.80 million shares. Principal Fin holds 0% or 6,665 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Ltd has invested 0.32% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Argent Tru holds 6,408 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 144,009 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Inc has 0.1% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 229,486 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. sold $127.12M worth of stock or 1.73 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of AWI in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AWI in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.