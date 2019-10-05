Horan Capital Management Has Decreased V (V) Position by $1.47 Million; Shares Rose; West Family Investments Increased Its Holding in Humana (HUM) by $2.62 Million

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $256.06. About 736,976 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M; 05/04/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS OK TRANSACTION WITH CONSORTIUM INCL HUMANA, TPG; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in V (V) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.66 million, down from 219,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw (NYSE:SCHW) by 46,220 shares to 344,996 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goog by 1,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Spab (LAG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15B for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

