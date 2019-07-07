Horan Capital Management Has Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Stock Price Rose; Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Holder Novare Capital Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 9,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,555 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 75,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP)

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 36,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Bankshares accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.06% or 28,111 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Ltd holds 87,304 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 10,000 shares. First Business Financial Ser Inc invested 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 50 are owned by Hudock Cap Grp Limited Co. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.32% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 3.17% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 121,368 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv accumulated 0.17% or 2,129 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas holds 0.93% or 7,523 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,063 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia invested 1.62% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 211 shares to 3,595 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,685 shares, and has risen its stake in S P D R (SPY).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Another trade for 3,050 shares valued at $503,250 was sold by Lara Gustavo. DOLAN RAYMOND P also sold $1.19 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares to 501,545 shares, valued at $23.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

