Horan Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.63 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose While Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Upped Stake

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 70,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 57,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 9,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 65,555 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 75,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 42,038 shares. Moreover, South State Corporation has 1.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 450,658 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 16,679 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.85% or 2.49 million shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 29,797 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27.21 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has 35.79M shares. Moreover, Bridges Inv has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 167,311 shares. Fagan Associate owns 2.78% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 235,500 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eulav Asset Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 295,000 shares. Guardian Capital LP owns 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 250,424 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.25 million shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares to 501,545 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

